Update On What Former AEW Champion MJF Has Been Up To

As AEW gets set to enter into the second month of 2024, it will do so without a single appearance so far this year from MJF, as the former AEW World Champion hasn't been seen since he lost the title to Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End, followed by his best friend, Adam Cole, betraying him. While there's been plenty of speculation on how MJF has spent his time off, from recovering from injuries to potentially exploring free agency, one thing he has been doing is finding himself back on the film set.

"Deadline" reports that MJF is part of the cast for the upcoming film "The Floaters," which recently wrapped up filming in New York. The "Salt of the Earth" isn't the only name wrestling fans will be familiar with from this film, which stars Jackie Tohn, best known from the Netflix wrestling series "GLOW," and former "WWE Raw" guest general manager Seth Green in key roles.

Described as a "Jewish summer camp comedy," "The Floaters" focuses on Nomi (Tohn), a struggling musician who takes on a job alongside her friend Mara (Sara Podemski) mentoring a "misfit group" called the Floaters at the pair's old summer camp. Nomi, Mara, and the Floaters are forced to contend with an unnamed rival group, as they attempt to keep the summer camp from going under.

This will be MJF's second live-action film role, coming off the heels of "The Iron Claw," where he made a brief appearance as Lance Von Erich while also serving as an executive producer. The AEW star has made it known he would like to pursue a career in acting, even going as far as to say that he would like to follow in the footsteps of wrestling-turned-acting star John Cena.