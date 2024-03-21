Former WWE Talent Mandy Rose On Who She Would Have Picked To Be In Toxic Attraction

"WWE NXT" stable Toxic Attraction once dominated the women's division. Former star Mandy Rose was at the helm, and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne acted as her muscles. While all three women held gold at once at one point, in a recent interview with "For The Love of Wrestling," Rose claimed she would have gone with two very different picks for her partners.

"I would say... Gotta go with my girl Sonya Deville because we used to be tag team partners and Cora Jade."

Rose was asked about the formation of the faction and recalled which WWE executive played an important role in its creation, and how her partners inspired her character. "Obviously, Shawn Michaels was a big part of that. When I first got there, it was not 'make these girls more like you' but 'I need to be a little bit edgier,' so I actually took their edginess a little bit, and we all kind of meshed together."

Looking back on the faction, she recalled how different they were. "We didn't even match our gear to the tee; we kept our styles." In light of the name, she had a similar response as above and did not recall how it came together. "I don't know specifically who came up with the name and all that, but Shawn Michaels was a big part of it. Then one thing led to the next. We just dominated." Regarding their outfits, Rose has said it's the one thing she liked most about Toxic Attraction.

Rose was released from WWE during her time on "NXT," but some backstage updates have teased the possibility of her returning someday. These days, though, Rose is doing well with her Fan Time account.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "For The Love of Wrestling," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.