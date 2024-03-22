Chris Jericho Assesses What Mercedes Mone Signing Could Do For AEW's Women's Division

After months of speculation, Mercedes Mone finally made her AEW debut on the "Big Business" edition of "Dynamite," becoming the latest high-profile signing after both Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada switched from New Japan Pro Wrestling. Someone who has known Mone from her time in WWE is AEW's Chris Jericho, who was recently a guest on the "Gabby AF" podcast to discuss what she can bring to the company.

"She's more than just a star in the women's division; she's a star overall," Jericho said. "When she shows up on an AEW show, it's like, 'Oh my gosh, she's here too?' Everybody's coming to AEW, and we have a very talented women's roster, but it's always good when you bring in somebody of that level of stardom, with that type of experience and star power."

Gabby had already mentioned names like Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo as standout performers in AEW, which led Jericho to mention Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, and Julia Hart. Furthermore, the Fozzy frontman emphasized that AEW's women's division is the strongest it has ever been.

Jericho also noted that Mone's coming to AEW will reinvigorate her career. Speaking from experience, he said it's good for wrestlers to show up in a new company as fresh challenges arise. Jericho knows a lot about this after leaving WCW to join WWE in 1999 before jumping to AEW in 2019. Jericho said he has no desire to return to WWE right now, as he's very happy with his role in Tony Khan's promotion.

