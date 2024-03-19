Jim Ross Clarifies Feelings About Fellow WWE Alum Jim Cornette

Former wrestling booker, commentator, and manager Jim Cornette has become a controversial figure in the industry, largely stemming from inflammatory remarks on his podcast as well as on NWA commentary. One of the things Cornette is currently known for is vocalizing his problems with AEW, which has garnered him support and animosity from different groups of fans. However, someone who isn't bothered by the AEW criticism is Jim Ross, as revealed on a recent episode of "Grilling JR."

"He's got his own beliefs and I respect that," Ross said. "No negativity exists in between [Cornette] and I. We've been friends too long for that to happen. Do we always agree on things? Of course not. That's human nature."

Despite not always coming to the same consensus, Ross said that he has respect for Cornette's opinion and doesn't find it hard to continue getting along. The two men have known one another for many years, working together in the commentary booth for Jim Crockett Promotions before it became WCW. Additionally, Ross and Cornette both eventually made the move to WWE and stayed there for years.

"He's a smart guy and has a lot to offer the wrestling business," Ross continued. "I know that's a controversial opinion. ... People should be able to express their opinions and I think he does a great job of that."

Though he's no longer on a full-time schedule, Ross is still a commentator for AEW, recently signing a new contract with the company. The 72-year-old has stated that this could very well be his last year as a wrestling commentator.

As for Cornette, the longtime onscreen figure retired from commentary in 2019, months after a scandal involving a racist joke led to Cornette resigning from the NWA. Cornette continues to host two weekly podcasts, regularly sharing his opinions on the world of pro wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.