Xavier Woods Makes WWE WrestleMania 40 Prediction For The New Day

The New Day booked their place at WWE WrestleMania 40 this week on "WWE Raw" by defeating Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa to qualify for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship six-pack ladder match. With their spot secured in the bout, Xavier Woods wasted no time in looking ahead to the "Grandest Stage Of Them All," offering up a prediction. "This year at mania we plan on adding another title reign to the legacy of the New Day," he wrote on "X."

This year at mania we plan on adding another title reign to the legacy of the New Day. pic.twitter.com/q8CKl4SuYd — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) March 19, 2024

New Day have held different variations of WWE's Tag Team Championship 11 times since forming as a faction in 2014, which included them breaking Demolition's record for the longest-run as Tag Team Champions, although that has since been eclipsed by their long-time rivals, The Usos. Despite their dominance over the tag team division in the past decade, the group hasn't held the titles on the main roster since losing the "Raw" Tag Team Titles to Omos and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 37. However, Woods and Kofi Kingston did have a run as "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions last year during their time on the black and gold brand, and they head into this title opportunity with momentum after their recent feud against Imperium.

The title match itself will pit six different teams against each other in a bid to walk away champions, and promises to be chaotic, putting current champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor at a distinct disadvantage. DIY and Awesome Truth both won their qualifying matches on "Raw" to earn their spots in the match, and there are two vacant positions that are going to be filled by a tournament.