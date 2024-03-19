Eric Bischoff Explains What He Would Have Liked To See For Sting's AEW Retirement Match

Wrestling legend Sting ended his career on a high note earlier this month at AEW Revolution, with he and tag partner Darby Allin retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championship over the Young Bucks. The reception to Sting's retirement match was positive, but it didn't play out exactly the way that Eric Bischoff had hoped. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," the former WCW booker gave his thoughts on Sting's career-ending bout.

"I think it was close to perfect," Bischoff said. "I didn't like the match, necessarily. It wasn't my style of match. It wasn't what I would have done, but that doesn't mean it wasn't right. It's just not my thing."

The match featured several elaborate spots, including both Sting and Allin taking dives through panes of glass. While he acknowledged that it worked out, Bischoff would have taken things in a different direction.

"I would have liked to have seen more of a story, more of a build-up with Sting, personally," Bischoff continued. "But at the end of the day, ... it doesn't really matter what I think or what I feel. What I was hoping for is ... the next morning that Sting would wake up — Steve Borden would wake up — with a smile on his face and feel like he accomplished exactly what he wanted to accomplish."

Following his runs in WCW, TNA, and WWE, Sting made his AEW debut in December 2020. Partnering with Allin throughout the entirety of his run, the veteran continued to turn heads with impressive in-ring performances before finally deciding to hang up his boots after an almost 40-year career.

