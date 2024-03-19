Damian Priest Details Not Knowing How Judgment Day Would Work Without Edge

The Judgment Day has become one of the most prominent factions on WWE television during its run, but there was a point in time when Damian Priest admitted they weren't sure if the group would end up working out, which was when they parted ways with Edge. "When we got rid of Edge at the time it was like, alright this is a big moment and then it was like, now what do we do," he said to "WrestlingNewsCo." "We went from having just one person's vision to, okay I guess we are open to suggestions here. We didn't know what was going to happen."

The faction was originally created for Edge, with Priest being the first person to join him, helping the "Rated-R Superstar" defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. He admitted the hope was for the group to be the number one thing in the company, but even though Edge brought a lot of star power, things didn't quite connect. Ironically, the group became stronger once the original leader had been removed after the rest of the members turned on him, and the Money in the Bank holder admits it has turned into one of the coolest things he's ever done in the business.

"We weathered the storm at first, and then I think once we obviously added Finn and then adding Dominik it was like we started finding our footing on what were going to be, and we just started feeding off of each other and now here we are a couple of years later and it's just a wild ride," Priest said. "But, it's been an awesome ride growing to love this incredible group and crew."

