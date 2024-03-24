Former WWE Star Elias Gets Candid About Kevin Owens

After nearly 10 years with the company, Elias was released from his WWE contract in September of last year. During a recent conversation with SoCal Val for Monopoly Events, the wrestler looked back on his time with the promotion, including a close bond he formed with WWE star Kevin Owens.

Advertisement

"Me and Kev have a lot of great moments, together and against each other," Elias said. "We formed a friendship really quickly in WWE. He's one of the best guys around. ... Kev is awesome. He's always got my back."

The wrestler shared his opinion that the WWE locker room is full of genuinely good people and he believes Owens is one of them. However, that doesn't mean it isn't a challenge to step in the ring with the former Universal Champion.

"Fighting him in the ring is brutal," Elias continued. "He is a very physical guy. He hits hard, he slams hard, he's heavy when he jumps on you. But he's an amazing wrestler. Always has classic, great matches. He's just so exciting. I just think me and him have a lot of chemistry."

Advertisement

Elias and Owens were part of a memorable storyline together that saw Owens confronting Elias while Elias pretended to be his own brother, Ezekiel. The 2022 feud involved a Hell in a Cell match between the two, and it was the last significant storyline Elias took part in before his departure.

Following his WWE release, Elias has made his return to the independent scene, now going by the ring name Elijah. Owens, meanwhile, is currently preparing to face Logan Paul and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat at WWE WrestleMania 40, with the WWE United States Championship on the line.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Monopoly Events with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.