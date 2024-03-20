Damian Priest Discusses What He Wants Out Of WWE WrestleMania 40 Match

Though not all of their opponents have been decided, Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack ladder match at WWE WrestleMania 40. Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Priest shared his thoughts on being involved in the chaotic match.

Priest first acknowledged that it's nice to have a match on the card after missing out on a WrestleMania bout the last two years. When the tag champ found out he and Balor would be defending their title against five other teams, Priest indicated he initially had concerns about getting in the ring with so many other competitors before realizing it meant he'd be able to inflict a great deal of punishment. He then teased what fans might be able to expect when the match takes place next month.

"We want to be one of those ... ladder matches at WrestleMania that you talk about," Priest said. "We've had them. They're iconic. We know which ones ... stand out. We want to be a part of that conversation."

Despite not knowing every team they'll be facing, Priest said one only has to look at the current roster of tag teams to see that they're stacked with talent. The Money in the Bank holder feels confident that the performers could make history in the midst of an already star-studded WrestleMania.

So far, three other teams have qualified for the WrestleMania ladder match. That includes Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa, New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, and The Awesome Truth — the duo of R-Truth and The Miz. That last team is notable for several reasons, from their distant history to R-Truth's more recent connection to The Judgment Day, which it seems will get its payoff at this year's WrestleMania.

