Video: Toni Storm & Mariah May Have A Message For Their AEW Dynamite Opponents

"AEW Dynamite" last night could've gone a bit better for Mariah May and AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. The duo came up short in their tag team match against Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa, with Rosa managing to score a rare pinfall victory over Storm, suggesting that she could be Storm's next challenger for the title Rosa was forced to vacate back in 2022.

In a social media exclusive posted this morning, Storm and May responded to the loss as only they could. A tearful May attempted to apologize to Storm for not being able to break up the pin, but Storm would hear none of it, calling May a blooming flower, and that it wasn't her fault "if the soil smells like s**t." Placing May against her bosom, Storm mockingly congratulated Rosa on her victory, claiming Rosa was only able to get the win because Storm was "phoning it in," and that while it may have been Rosa's best day, for Storm, it was just another Wednesday.

Storm then implored May to speak, with May proceeding to knock Purrazzo, whom she referred to as Donna. May claimed Purrazzo was "always on the outside looking in," referencing Purrazzo's apparent disgust after the match towards Rosa picking up the win instead of her, and noted that Purrazzo's husband, TNA star Steve Maclin, followed her on Instagram.

Bringing May back to her bosom, Storm called Rosa and Purrazzo a "has been and a never was," and attempted to declare she would forever be AEW Women's World Champion, only for her butler, Luther, to miss his cue in handing her the title. An irritated Storm then quickly said her catchphrase, and stormed off, with May close behind, while Luther stayed behind, scowling for the camera.