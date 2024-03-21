LA Knight Gets Candid About WWE Storyline With AJ Styles

WWE WrestleMania 40 is taking place in a little over two weeks, with more and more matches being built up for the two-night event. That includes a bout between LA Knight and AJ Styles, two men who have been getting on one another's nerves in recent weeks. Making an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Knight used the opportunity to discuss his upcoming WrestleMania opponent.

"He is really, really good," Knight said. "He's been everywhere. He's done everything. ... You're looking at two very different styles, and to put those together — look, who knows how it's going to come out? But I'm pretty sure — I don't see how it doesn't come out good."

"Busted Open" co-host and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray then asked Knight if he feels that those in charge in WWE aren't listening to the fan reaction and giving Knight the push he deserves. The WWE star replied with the opposite opinion by stating that he thinks the company may have pushed him too much and too fast. Knight believes it may have been more beneficial to put him in an Intercontinental or United States Championship feud before challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"That's not to look a gift horse in the mouth," Knight continued. "Jumping straight up to the WWE Championship back at Crown Jewel was a little fast to where I almost worried that it might make people go, ... 'They're not gonna shove him down our throat like this, are they?' There is that potential."

The performer said he is "cautiously optimistic" about his place within WWE heading into WrestleMania. It will be his first time performing on the big show, and Knight recently stated that he keeps reflexively looking over his shoulder to ensure he continues his rise in the company.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.