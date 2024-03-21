WWE Star Liv Morgan Opens Up About Dealing With Imposter Syndrome

At just 29 years old, Liv Morgan already has an impressive resume under her belt in WWE, and the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion has years left to continue building her legacy. Despite her accolades, Morgan recently appeared on "The Bump" and revealed that she previously dealt with imposter syndrome in WWE.

"My biggest hurdle was just feeling like I never had the credentials to fulfill what I needed to do here," Morgan said. "I came from nothing. ... I'm not a generational superstar. I don't have a crazy sports background. I just loved WWE with every fiber of my being, so I always just felt imposter syndrome, like there's no way I'll be good enough."

Morgan described dealing with that doubt as the "biggest battle" she's had to face in her WWE career thus far. Over time, and with a great amount of effort, Morgan was able to overcome those anxieties and get to a place where she can now comfortably offer advice to young fans. Rather than attempting to portray an image of superstardom, Morgan tries to let girls know that they can grow up to be in a position just like her.

"I want you to know that I was literally you," Morgan continued. "I just hope that they look at me and feel that, really. And not just like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. I can never be that.' It's like, 'No, I promise you. You really, really can.'"

After missing much of last year due to an injury, Morgan returned in January's Women's Royal Rumble match. For the second year in a row, Morgan was the last person to be eliminated. Following her loss in the Women's Elimination Chamber in February, Morgan doesn't currently have a match lined up for WWE WrestleMania 40, though that could change.

