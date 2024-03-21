Things Everyone Gets Wrong About The Icon Sting

With almost 40 years in the industry as a wrestler, Sting has undergone many gimmick changes and had feuds with many of the biggest stars in the promotions he was signed to. Due to this, there are several misconceptions about "The Stinger" that have simply become widely accepted online.

One of the biggest repeated claims is that Sting and Ultimate Warrior were the best of friends. While it is true the pair got their start in the industry together and were praised for their early run as "The Blade Runners," their friendship was shaky from the beginning, and they drifted far apart by the time Jim Hellwig became The Ultimate Warrior and Steve Borden became Sting.

In 2005, Sting looked back at his friendship with Warrior and suggested it was difficult to be around him, claiming he was "always really kind of paranoid." However, in a 2009 interview, Warrior had far more heated words in regards to his old partner: "Steve Borden is a piece of garbage. I recently saw Steve for the first time since our time in WCW, and he didn't even acknowledge me. He wasn't even on tour with TNA, yet he carried his belt around like some kind of big shot. We were never friends, even when we did work together, but you would think the guy would at least nod his head at me or something." (Per Pro Wrestling Stories).