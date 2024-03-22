Thunder Rosa Weighs In On Mercedes Mone Joining AEW

Add former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa to the list of talents that are eager to work with the promotion's biggest new star, "The CEO" Mercedes Mone. At the same time, though, Rosa will be keeping a keen eye on Mone to see whether or not she can deliver as promised.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Rosa was asked by co-host Dave LaGreca for her thoughts on Mone's addition to the roster. Echoing much of what has been said by others since her debut at last week's not-so-subtly Mone-themed "Big Business" episode of "AEW Dynamite," Rosa is optimistic that the former Sasha Banks will bring more than just quality in-ring work to her new home but also make a difference behind the scenes.

"There is a lot of hope that she's going to be a member that brings a lot of difference in the locker room for everything that she has accomplished, for who she is," Rosa said. "She has, definitely, a lot of influence in the world of entertainment," she added of the six-time WWE Women's Champion, alluding to her moonlighting in Hollywood as well, most notably as Koska Reeves in "The Mandalorian."

Rosa definitely sounds interested in meeting Mone in the ring, as well, but reiterated that for someone with the clout of Mone, and with all the hype surrounding her arrival, the pressure is on for her to meet expectations in a big way.

"A lot of people are really eager to work with her, and I include myself in that one," said Rosa. "Again, when you have players like that coming into an arena such as [AEW], which is technically still kind of new, it will be interesting to see if she's gonna be able [to do what she said she'd do], which is [start] a revolution again in AEW, so I'm very excited for that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.