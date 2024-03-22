Five Hot Takes From The Week In Wrestling: What We Wish Had Happened & More (3/21/2024)

In the climax of the 2007 film "Ratatouille," a food critic takes a bite of a meal he is ready to despise. The meal — ratatouille, a dish deeply associated with French homestyle cooking — is visually stunning, and it's clear that it was made using modern techniques. As the meal touches his lips, he is instantly teleported back to his childhood. The memories are warm and safe, and it is that powerful feeling of nostalgia that impresses the food critic, and leads to the resolution of the movie. Nostalgia is a powerful ingredient, and in that dish, it was used correctly — nostalgia was done right.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's most recent WWE run is nostalgia done wrong.

I'll be the first to say that Johnson's multiple appearances — even if they are scattered and irregular — are astounding to witness. Johnson's contributions to not just WWE, but the entire professional wrestling business, are innumerable. Whole households know Johnson's name; he has become synonymous with pumped muscles, cocked eyebrows, and electrifying elbow drops. When you are prompted to smell just what he is cooking, Johnson floods your senses with the most incredible scent of nostalgia. Then, he adds more nostalgia. More, more, and more nostalgia gets added to whatever he's cooking. Soon, nostalgia is all you can see. "The Rock" has replaced all of the abilities you knew and adored him for with the memory of them.

Johnson's most recent WWE run relies solely on your memory of who "The Rock" is. He slathers nostalgia on top of everything he does — and he slathers it on thick — in order to prevent you from seeing the flaws of his performance.

I can't blame him for relying on the warm, evocative memories of the past. If it's not broken, don't fix it, right? However, as safe as doing the same thing feels, Johnson has unfortunately fallen behind WWE programming. His performance has felt more like the revival of a relic instead of a new addition to the complex ecosystem of WWE storylines. He may be "The Final Boss", he may invoke the beloved Attitude Era for his heel work, but between giving out impromptu concerts and open-handed slaps like they're candy, he has not done anything interesting or ground-breaking with his most recent run. Johnson's work over this past month has existed somewhere in between run of the mill and downright cringey, to the point where his presence is not exciting unless you are watching him live. Take off the rose-tinted lenses and think: is there anything actually entertaining about him taking up thirty minutes of a two-hour show to call Seth Rollins a clown and talk in the third person? Is "The Rock" enjoyable to watch every Friday night, or is it the memory of him that is?

Johnson reeks of nostalgia, and it comes off of him in dizzying waves to tempt you with its scent. It is not wrong to reference romantic ideas of the past — just look at LA Knight and other boisterous wrestlers in the locker room — but you have to change it up, at least a little, lest you fall victim to the rushing rivers of this industry. "The Rock"'s current WWE run should be like that iconic dish in "Ratatouille": made with all of the ingredients we grew up loving, but done in a way that uses contemporary methods to enhance the entire experience.

Written by Angeline Phu