Report: 3 WWE Legends Expected To Have Something At WrestleMania 40

With 10 matches already announced for WrestleMania 40, and perhaps several others still to be added, WWE fans in Philadelphia and across the world will have plenty to keep up with over the course of two nights on April 6 and 7. And now, according to Dave Meltzer, they can potentially look forward to three legendary names participating in some fashion as well.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reports that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and John Cena "will have something at WrestleMania in some form." The report also states there is no creative set in stone (specifically for Cena or Austin) currently or that, if there is, it could be a well-guarded secret. What any or all of these legends ends up doing is still predicated on several variables, including their willingness to participate and what the financial incentives might be. In Cena's case, Meltzer says he is free from any movie obligations but "depending on what acting stuff he has and how quick after [WrestleMania] he's filming would determine how much he can or can't do for insurance reasons."

Austin, of course, last appeared for WWE defeating Kevin Owens in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 38 Night One and then returned the next evening to dish out Stunners to Pat McAfee, Austin Theory, and Vince McMahon. Cena faced Theory in a losing effort at WrestleMania 39, and then returned to WWE full-time for a two-month run in late 2023, culminating in a loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. Undertaker hasn't officially competed in WWE since WrestleMania 36's Boneyard Match win over AJ Styles, though he did appear on "WWE NXT" in October 2023, chokeslamming Bron Breakker.