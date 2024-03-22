Johnny Gargano Assesses WWE Raw Opponents The Creed Brothers

WWE recently announced that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships will be defended in a six-pack ladder match at the upcoming WrestleMania 40 event. So far, four teams have claimed a spot – DIY, Awesome Truth, The New Day, and the reigning titleholders, Damian Priest and Finn Balor. For DIY, their placement in this match comes after a hard-fought victory against The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius) on this week's episode of "WWE Raw." And though The Creed Brothers may have lost this qualifying contest, their efforts have left a lasting impression on one of their opponents, Johnny Gargano.

"I've sat in this chair before and sung the praises of the Creed Brothers when they were in NXT. Whenever anyone asked me like, who is the future of WWE in NXT currently during that time, it was the Creed Brothers," Gargano said on "WWE's The Bump." Creed Brothers, in my opinion, are going to appear at and maybe main event many Wrestlemanias for years to come for this company. Right now, it's our time, but I promise you, for many, many years to come, those two guys are so incredibly, incredibly talented. They're so incredibly, incredibly young. They have such a bright future, and they are the future of the tag team division here in WWE."

This week marked the second affair between The Creed Brothers and DIY, as the two teams also faced off on the November 6 episode of "Raw" – seven days after Julius and Brutus made their official main roster debut. Since moving up from "WWE NXT," The Creed Brothers have secured victories against the likes of Alpha Academy, Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, and previously, DIY.

