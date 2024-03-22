LA Knight Addresses The Rock's Return To WWE

For the first time in eight years, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will once again lace up his wrestling boots as he and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns collide with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania 40. This tag team match, of course, emerged as a part of the ongoing story revolving around The Bloodline and Rhodes, who will attempt to dethrone Reigns on night two of the big event. With the Road to WrestleMania soon approaching the finish line, "WWE SmackDown" star LA Knight recently weighed in on The Rock's return to WWE.

"You're looking at one of the most recognizable faces in the world as far as television, movies, media in general, so there is something to be added there. I guess, at the same time, you do have to look at your audience and say, 'Hey, look, we're moving in this direction. The audience wants this.' And now to do this, it's going to look self-serving [on The Rock's part]. It's going to probably peeve a lot of people. So there's a lot of different ways to look at it," Knight told "Busted Open Radio." "My personal opinion, without going too deep into it, is that there is some merit to having him there. And at the same time, as you said, we were doing very well selling out and all that stuff even without him. So, he can only add to it, or I guess some people could say he could only take away from it. You never know."

While it initially seemed like The Rock was in line to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 40, the overwhelming online backlash prompted WWE to pivot back to the long-presumed rematch between Reigns and Rhodes, while The Rock then turned heel. Since then, WWE has set up the additional tag team match between Rhodes/Rollins and Rock/Reigns, with one of the stipulations being that if Rock and Reigns win, Rhodes' subsequent title match will be conducted under "Bloodline Rules." If Rollins and Rhodes win, however, The Bloodline will be barred from interfering in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

