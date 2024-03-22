Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Wants 'To Be Wrong' About AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is a regular critic of AEW and Tony Khan. However, the former WCW executive, who recently said he'd rather chew his arm off than watch AEW on a regular basis, wants to be proven wrong regarding his thoughts on AEW's future.

"Will AEW the company be around [in five years]? Yes," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "Will it be around in the same way we recognize it today? If I had to bet, if I were an investment person and I had to consult with people about making investments into entertainment properties, I wouldn't invest a nickel in AEW, in terms of its long-term growth or its ability to sustain on national television. But it will always be around because Tony's passionate about it. It's his baby. It's what he loves, and he's got enough to keep it going for as long as he wants to. Just probably not on national television, in my opinion. Again, hopefully, I'm wrong. I'd love to be wrong."

Prior to Revolution 2024, Khan believed all three of AEW's shows ("AEW Dynamite," "AEW Collision," and "AEW Rampage") would earn significant TV rights increases. Bischoff assumed it was a done deal at the time, but now he's waiting for the day when he wakes up to find out AEW has inked a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, confirming Khan's remarks. Meanwhile, Bischoff claimed Khan was "full of s**t" last year after the AEW boss said his promotion's relationship with WBD was still healthy. The former "WWE Raw" General Manager's comments came amid speculation WBD was looking to bring "Raw" to the network. Instead, "Raw" will be moving to Netflix.

