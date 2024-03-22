Konnan Offers Prediction For Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 40

The upcoming WWE WrestleMania 40 main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is one of the most anticipated match-ups scheduled for this year's event. The storyline has been receiving a great deal of air time, with fans heavily invested in whether or not Rhodes will be the one to finally take Reigns down. Former WCW star and podcast host Konnan, speaking on "K100," has now weighed in with what he believes will occur at WrestleMania in a couple of weeks.

"I think the reason [Cody] is gonna win is because I don't think they would've taken Rock out of the picture if Cody wasn't gonna win," Konnan said. "If he doesn't win, those same people that were pissed off that Rock was there are going to go ballistic."

When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson initially returned to WWE in January, the company presented a segment that saw The Rock ask Rhodes to step aside and allow him to face Reigns at WrestleMania. Rhodes obliged and a vocal section of the WWE audience reacted harshly. In the days after the segment aired, the decision was made to turn Rock heel and reinsert Rhodes into the WrestleMania bout with Reigns.

The Rock has since taken elements of that real-life situation and brought them into the storyline, coining the term "Cody Crybabies" for the fans who shared their displeasure about Rhodes being initially removed from his rematch against Reigns. While the jury is still out on who will walk away victorious next month, Konnan believes that the signs point toward Rhodes finishing his story.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.