Jake Hager Says He's Like To Face This Top Guy In A Hypothetical AEW Vs WWE PPV

Last year, AEW President Tony Khan proclaimed that a "war" was swirling between AEW and WWE. Naturally, this statement prompted many wrestling fans to begin fantasy-booking a series of cross-promotional matches with talent from both companies. During a Q&A session at the 2024 For The Love Of Wrestling event, AEW's Jake Hager was asked to identify his ideal opponent for a hypothetical AEW vs. WWE pay-per-view. In response, Hager pointed toward one of WWE's biggest present-day names.

Advertisement

"I mean, I got into MMA because I wanted to make myself a bigger pro wrestler and wanted to go back to the Fed (WWE), because AEW wasn't around at the time. I wanted to go to the top, and fight Roman Reigns," Hager said (via "Monopoly Events").

As Hager alluded to, his 2017 departure from WWE was followed by a venture into the mixed martial arts world, specifically the Bellator promotion. Over the span of three years, Hager boasted a record of 3-0, in addition to one no-contest stemming from an October 2019 fight against Anthony Garrett. Despite his initial intention to utilize MMA as leverage to forge a path back into WWE, Hager eventually inked a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Right now, Hager is in the process of regaining his footing in AEW. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns currently serves as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Though they've never had the opportunity to wrestle one-on-one, Hager and Reigns shared the ring in several multi-man matches prior to Hager's exit from WWE. These respective matches include the 2014, 2015, and 2016 Men's Royal Rumbles, as well as a 2014 Money in the Bank qualifying battle royal match. On one occasion, Hager and Reigns found themselves in the same corner as The Real Americans and The Shield joined forces at the 2013 WWE Survivor Series event.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Monopoly Events" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.