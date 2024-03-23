The Week In Wrestling (3/21/24): 3 Promos That Rocked & 3 That Fell Flat

It's great to see that Mercedes Moné has remained potent in her promo skills as ever. It makes sense, though, for a known money-maker to have a silver tongue.

Microphone echo aside, Moné has not lost her stride since taking ten months off from professional wrestling following an ankle injury sustained at NJPW Resurgence 2023. Confidence radiated off of Moné, and even through her swagger, it is obvious that she is very happy to be back in the ring. For a moment, the segment was lukewarm to me — I have always preferred Moné's work as a heel. Hearing her wax about how much she has missed the live crowd was heartwarming, but was a bit jarring when Moné usually takes a more egotistical approach with her promos. It felt odd to hear Moné's voice, but none of the barbs she has been making her entire career. It makes sense for AEW to market Moné as a babyface, at least initially, given her status as the hottest acquisition for the company in quite some time. However, what makes logical sense does not always feel logically authentic, no matter how good Moné is at talking.

Then, after speaking at-length about her time away from the ring, Moné targeted her words towards Skye Blue and TBS Champion Julia Hart. That's when the fire Moné is known for started to glow.

Moné threatened that anybody who messed with her business — referring to Blue and Hart's targeting of Willow Nightingale, who Moné has recent history with — would go bankrupt, and I fell in love with her branding off over again. Moné has a great habit of dropping one-liners that boost her outrageous character and ornament her ostentatious presentation. The trend nowadays is for professional wrestlers to be grounded — to be gritty and scrappy in their characters and in their words — and while I love the raw vulnerability of the gritty and scrappy fighters of today's wrestling scene, there is something so intoxicating about being pulled into the world of someone with such a flamboyant but recognizable character like "The CEO"'s. When Moné leans into that mean side of her, she becomes this larger than life character. She is the archetypical mean girl, but she is so extravagant in her presentation that you can't help being enamored by her.

I didn't know that I could be sold on Mercedes Moné any more than I was, but as the segment drew to its close, I suddenly felt compelled to buy stocks in whatever company "The CEO" is running. Given that she was shouting and sneering at Nightingale — one of the top female babyfaces in AEW as of writing — it is fair to assume that we won't see Moné trying to play nice with the rest of the roster. With the ability to dish out iconic threats and bossy girl energy, though, perhaps it is for the better. After all, there is a price to pay for anyone who tries to mess with Mercedes Moné.

Written by Angeline Phu