AEW Star Mercedes Mone Recalls 'Shock' Of Sustaining Ankle Injury In 2023

Mercedes Mone made her grand debut in All Elite Wrestling on the "Big Business" edition of AEW "Dynamite," and she's vowed to change the face of women's wrestling for the better. However, it's been a long road for the former WWE star, as she spent just under 10 months on the injured list with a broken ankle following a match in NJPW with Willow Nightingale.

Mone recently sat down with Renee Paquette for an edition of "AEW Close Up," where she went into detail about how much the injury affected her.

"It was such a shocking and a shock feeling when that happened," Mone said. "I was so on a mission already, when that happened I was so confused. I was like, 'Why?' Like I don't understand what I did. Why is this happening? But I knew that I had to go through it and go straight through it, and I know that I needed to slow down and heal because I wasn't done healing." Mone explained that when you spend 10 years in a place like WWE, sometimes it can take 10 years to fully heal from nagging injuries and wounds, something that she initially wasn't ready to hear.

Mone finished the match with Nightingale, but when she attempted her finishing move, she knew that her ankle was broken, despite hoping that it was just sprained or rolled. After spending six hours in the hospital, the doctors discharged her with the impression that her ankle would be okay since it was so swollen. However, after being unable to walk properly, even being wheeled into her hotel by her friends so she could go to the bathroom, Mone knew something wasn't right.