Tommy Dreamer Assesses AEW Fan Reaction To Kazuchika Okada

AEW wasted no time in strapping the rocket to Kazuchika Okada, as he defeated Eddie Kingston this week on "AEW Dynamite" to become the new Continental Champion, winning his first title just weeks into his career with the company. Tony Khan has decided to position him as a heel in the new version of The Elite, but Tommy Dreamer doesn't believe the fans want to accept the "Rainmaker" as a bad guy.

"But I tell this to everybody, we are in the reaction business," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "If they're going to boo him at certain times and he is working like a heel, it's not like he's working like a babyface, and I love all the stuff that the Bucks are doing with him behind the scenes. He's getting reactions." Okada is only the second person in history to hold the Continental Championship, and Dreamer admitted he really enjoyed the match between him and Kingston, believing it was a great performance by the former champion. Dreamer thinks it was the, "Right place and right time" to put the title on Okada, who seemingly now has to prepare for a match against PAC, as the Englishman made his intentions clear immediately after the bout was over.

"He's new to the company, but it really did kick off that 'man this guy is special,' and that Japanese strong style match that Eddie grew up loving and has really encouraged into his own act and persona," Dreamer said. "But, he's wrestling one of the best from New Japan, and it really did what we are taking about, set someone up. It set Okada up as a star."

