WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Assesses The Best Worker To Come From The Sports World

Sports stars in pro wrestling have been a common theme over the decades, and Kevin Nash believes that former NFL star Lawrence Taylor was the best sports celebrity to perform in a wrestling ring.

During a recent edition of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash discussed Logan Paul teasing a match with basketball star LeBron James for later this year at SummerSlam. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked about his assessment of athletes who have done well in pro wrestling over the years. He stated that the one name that stands out is former NFL linebacker Lawrence Taylor, who wrestled Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania 11.

"Of all of them, the best worker was Lawrence Taylor, I think. Of the guys that was actually you know a part of the promotion," declared Nash. Taylor wrestled Bam Bam in the main event of "The Show of Shows" in 1995, and even got the win against the late WWE star.

There have been several wrestlers with a background In pro football, with the likes of Roman Reigns, Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Baron Corbin, Goldberg, Lex Luger, and Wahoo McDaniel, to name a few, who made the switch to wrestling.

The aforementioned Logan Paul has impressed fans with his incredible agility in the ring, as well as his ability to draw heat from the crowd. Paul, the current United States Champion, has been in a few high-profile matches in his short career, including facing the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in 2022.

Paul, who is now a full-time WWE star, has been one of the shining lights from the celebrity world recently, along with Grammy award-winning musician Bad Bunny, who wowed fans in his two WWE matches, and current "WWE Raw" commentator and former NFL star, Pat McAfee.