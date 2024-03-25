Booker T Weighs In The Rock's Controversial Comments About Cody Rhodes

With the recent return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to WWE, and his subsequent heel turn, fans have been treated to an exciting build-up to WWE WrestleMania 40. Like last year, the main storyline heading into the event is the struggle between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline, but the addition of The Rock has brought new elements to the table. Earlier this month, things got personal with comments about Rhodes' family during The Rock's recent "WWE SmackDown" serenade, with Johnson calling Rhodes' birth a mistake.

Appearing on "The Hall of Fame," WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was asked whether he believes The Rock has gone too far in his promos targeting Rhodes. The "WWE NXT" commentator did not see an issue with anything that Johnson said.

"Everybody's so sensitive these days," Booker said. "I think that's the problem, man. Everything can be made an issue because of the sensitivity level that we're living in now, to where you can step on somebody's toes when you're really just having fun or you're creating wrestling — you're creating a story."

Booker compared the situation to watching a movie, with the viewers implicitly understanding that what they're seeing is not real. The Rock is a character whose goal is to be hated, but Booker doesn't feel that should extend to criticizing Johnson in real life for certain things he has said on TV and social media.

"The Rock — right now, he's entertaining ... and he's playing his role," Booker continued. "His role is to go out there and get as much heat as he possibly can. When it's time for you guys to love him again, you'll love him, okay? But right now's not that time."

