AEW's Harley Cameron Looks Back On Viral Feud Against The Acclaimed

AEW star Harley Cameron is still in the early days of her wrestling journey but became part of a memorable rivalry last year when QTV stepped up against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. Cameron recently looked back on her role in the feud during an appearance on "AEW Unrestricted," focusing on her very first promo in front of a live audience. The segment saw Cameron attempting to seduce Bowens, resulting in the Chicago, Illinois crowd chanting, "He's gay!" in a positive manner.

"I really love the way that we not only got to be comedic and have fun with it, but it also was just like a really important and cool thing," Cameron said. "As a heel, it was a dream come true, because I was just like, 'Oh my gosh.' You couldn't ask for a better reaction — to have no ability to even speak. It was really good to have that challenge for myself also, too — to keep composure."

Cameron also revealed that it meant something to her that Gunn was involved in the segment, as he is one of the figures who has been instrumental in her wrestling training. Recalling the "AEW Rampage" segment with The Acclaimed, Cameron said that everyone was taken aback by the intensity of the crowd's reaction, but Gunn helped Cameron stay calm.

"In his eyes, he was like, 'Breathe. Breathe. You got this,'" Cameron continued. "It was just very cool in all aspects. It was a very special moment. I look back very fondly on it."

The segment in question also revealed another of Cameron's talents to the AEW audience — her musical ability. Cameron took the initiative to come up with a rap to counter Caster and presented it to the AEW creative team, with the idea eventually making its way to TV.

