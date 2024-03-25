Why Bully Ray Says There Are Times He Feels Cody Rhodes Is Not 'The Guy' In WWE

Less than two weeks remain until WrestleMania 40 takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and for the second straight year, an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is the talk of the town. But even though this is Rhodes' second attempt to "finish the story" and win the title he failed to capture from Reigns at WrestleMania 39, some are wondering whether it's truly time to strike with Cody, or perhaps wait things out a bit longer.

Two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray appears to be leaning towards the latter. On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully, who has called into question some of the build leading into WrestleMania, admitted that he's still not entirely sold on Rhodes.

"There are times where I don't feel like Cody is the guy yet," Bully said. "I feel like there's still a little way to go. Sometimes I'm like 'Yes, he's there." And sometimes I'm like "He's not there yet." And that's what I told you a long time ago. They have to be 1000% sure that this is going to be the guy."

As he and co-hosts Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry debated the topic, Bully stated part of his hesitation is that Rhodes is sometimes too smooth of a performer, and is missing a rough edge that other stars, like Steve Austin and JBL, had.

"I think it's something about his personality," Bully said. "There's...Cody is too polished for me. That's just my opinion. Love Cody to death. Personal, professional, blah blah blah, [I can] sit here and blow smoke up his a** all day. But he's too polished. He's too polished in the way he talks and the big works and the bah bah bah, and his suit."

