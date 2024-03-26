AEW Star Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes React To The Rock Busting Cody Open On WWE Raw

This past week's "WWE Raw" concluded in a brutal fashion as The Rock inflicted pain on Cody Rhodes, leaving him in a bloody mess. In response to his actions on Monday night, Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, and his brother, Dustin Rhodes, have taken shots at the Hollywood star.

On X, Brandi seemingly hinted at attacking The Rock at WrestleMania, with her warning "The Great One" to keep his security tight. "He better keep his security detail tight at Mania. That's all," said Brandi.



He better keep his security detail tight at Mania. That's all. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 26, 2024

"The American Nightmare's" brother — and current AEW star — Dustin Rhodes was a lot more outright and visceral in his hate of The Rock, simply stating, "You son of a bi**h."

You son of a bitch — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 26, 2024

Brandi has supported her husband on social media during his feud with The Rock, mocking the former WWE Champion when Cody slapped him.

While Cody and Jimmy Uso were brawling backstage at the end of the show, The Rock appeared out of nowhere and attacked the 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner. The self-proclaimed "Final Boss" used all sorts of weapons in his brutal attack on Rhodes, and then threw him multiple times onto his truck. The Rock, in a previous promo, had sent a message to Rhodes' mother, warning her that he would put her son's blood on his own belt and present it to her, and he dipped into that in the closing moments of "Raw" as he wiped Rhodes' blood on his belt.

The Rock will return to the ring on night 1 of WrestleMania 40 as he will team with Roman Reigns to face Cody and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.