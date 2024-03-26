Backstage News On WWE's Plans For High-Profile NXT Duo At Stand & Deliver And Beyond

WWE is rumored to have big plans for two top "WWE NXT" stars, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, for the upcoming "NXT" Stand & Deliver show.

"Fightful Select" has reported that WWE management has plans for their grudge match to main event the show which will take place over WrestleMania weekend. The match between the former tag team partners is one of two matches in the running to close the show, with the other being the "NXT" Championship match between champion Ilja Dragunov and Tony D'Angelo. The report further added that "NXT" supremo, Shawn Michaels, has played a key role creatively in the storyline between Hayes and Williams.

The two WWE stars have been mainstays of the developmental brand over the last year or so, with Williams winning the North American Championship, while Hayes won the "NXT" Championship last year. Both Hayes and Williams have had a taste of the main roster, with the former wrestling on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," while the latter has had one dark match on the blue brand and also appeared on the show. The "Fightful Select" report claims that Hayes will likely be shifted to the main roster in the summer, while WWE management was impressed with Williams' brief appearance on "SmackDown" at the start of the year, with some backstage suggesting that the two should take their feud to the main roster.

Two other matches have been confirmed for Stand & Deliver apart from the aforementioned matches: "NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria will defend her title against former champion Roxanne Perez, while the current "NXT" Tag Team Champions, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will put their titles on the line against the winners of the "NXT" Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament.