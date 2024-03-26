Bully Ray Takes Issue With Recent Cody Rhodes Segment On WWE Raw

WWE WrestleMania 40 is quickly approaching, and last night's "WWE Raw" included some major developments in the ongoing saga of Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline. However, on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," co-host and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray looked back on a segment from the March 18 episode of "Raw" involving Rhodes. Something didn't sit right with Bully regarding the way Rhodes showed up to defend Jey Uso against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

"A babyface lives in the middle of a ring with his hands held high, ready to fight," Bully said. "Last Monday, Cody came down to make a save ... and he popped one guy, and then he got in the ring and he ducked and he hit a Cody Cutter. The minute Cody hits a Cody Cutter on a run-in, I get lost."

Bully said that wrestling history has taught him that, in this situation, the babyface should come in fired up, using their fists rather than wrestling moves. While Bully doesn't mind seeing a Cody Cutter in the middle of a match, the former WWE star wanted to see more aggression from Rhodes in a scenario where he's trying to save his friend from a two-on-one fight.

"Cody — for the love of God, beat the s*** out of these guys with your hands," Bully continued. "Take your jacket off, take your tie off, rip your own suit off. Be Superman with your fists."

It remains to be seen how Bully will react to last night's "Raw," which saw Rhodes thrust into a difficult position. As the show went off the air, Rhodes had been reduced to a bloody heap after being run into a WWE production truck by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the villain gloated to the camera.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.