Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains Why Roman Reigns Has Taken A Back Seat To The Rock In WWE

Roman Reigns is on an incredible run in WWE, breaking championship records and helping usher in a new era for the promotion. In recent weeks, however, many feel that Reigns has been overshadowed by his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Making an appearance on "The Masked Man Show," actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his belief that WWE has a larger plan in mind for Reigns.

"He's the man for a reason and I think he's taking a backseat for a reason," Prinze said. "I think at WrestleMania, something's gonna go down."

Since making his return to WWE in January, there has been a great deal of focus placed on The Rock. While this makes sense because of his star power, Prinze also believes it is a deliberate choice on the part of WWE, furthering a storyline between The Rock and Reigns.

"The first night, they're gonna beat Seth [Rollins] and Cody, giving The Bloodline the Bloodline rules for the second night," Prinze continued. "On the second night, Rock will turn on Roman, and then Summerslam will be 'Head of the Table' — Rock vs. Roman."

Prinze clarified that his wrestling predictions rarely come true, but this is what he believes could play out next weekend. As of last night's "WWE Raw," The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline seem to have an undeniable upper hand in the feud. The show ended with Rhodes covered in his own blood as The Rock stood above him, berating the Royal Rumble winner.

Less than two weeks remain until The Rock steps back into a wrestling ring, teaming with Reigns against Rhodes and Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40. An eventual match between The Rock and Reigns seems inevitable, but it remains to be seen whether Prinze's prediction of an imminent betrayal comes true.

