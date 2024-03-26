WWE's Consensual Relationship Policy Leaks, Addresses Workplace Romance

Since the revelation of the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant accusing Vince McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse back in January, many have been wondering what WWE's policy was concerning relationships within the company, and how employees/talent were protected. Though both Chief Content Officer Triple H and NXT head of creative Shawn Michaels had hinted at a policy regarding the matter, it remained unclear what that policy entailed, until now.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, POST Wrestling and Wrestlenomics obtained WWE's official policy regarding sexual or romantic relationships in the workplace. The policy, called the "Consensual Relationship policy," was first established back in June 2023, nearly one year after McMahon retired due to the emergence of accusations he paid hush money to cover up numerous affairs, six months after McMahon forced his way back into WWE, and seven months before the Grant lawsuit became known, forcing McMahon to resign.

Totaling three pages, the policy declares that a WWE employee "shall not exercise responsibility (instructional, evaluative, or supervisory) for any affiliated individual with whom the employee has or had a consensual relationship." The policy also discourages consensual relationships involving WWE executive members, which include any member of WWE (now TKO's) Board of Directors, CEO, President, Chief Content Officer, Chief Legal Officer, and Chief Human Resource Officer.

Advertisement

An "affiliated relationships" section was also included, stating that relationships between WWE employees and independent contractors such as talent must also abide by the official policy. Guidelines stipulate that should an executive engage in a relationship, they are to disclose it to Steve Koonin, who is the lead independent director of TKO's Board of Directors.