WWE Raw Ratings Report 3/25/2024

This past week's "WWE Raw" seemingly got the fans talking due to the sheer amount of star power on showcase, and that has reflected in a slight increase in ratings and viewership.

As per "Wrestlenomics," the March 25 edition of "Raw" drew a viewership of 1,729,000 viewers, a 2 percent increase from the previous week's "Raw" numbers. The key 18-49 demographic also saw a gain, with a rating of 0.57 compared to 0.55 the previous week, marking a 4 percent increase. The key demographic was also higher compared to the average of the previous four weeks of the show. "Raw" faced stiff competition from the NCAA women's basketball match between Iowa and West Virginia, which garnered an audience of nearly 5 million, as per "Wrestling Observer."

The show, held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, featured several big names, including hometown hero CM Punk, as well as the likes of The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley, to name a few, all of whom hyped up their WrestleMania matches. As expected, the segment featuring Punk, McIntyre, and Rollins, where the trio took potshots at each other, was the show's high point from a viewership standpoint, with nearly 2.2 million people tuning in for that quarter of the show. A report following the show has suggested that some parts of the segment were scripted, while the trio also went off the cuff in certain other parts.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes' initial face-off in the ring, as well as Lynch and Ripley's segment, did well, with both quarters garnering around 1.74 million viewers. But, the final quarter of the show, where The Rock brutalized Cody Rhodes, saw viewership taper off to 1.67 million.

Next week's "Raw," the final show of the red brand before WrestleMania 40, will be held at the Barclays Center in New York, with The Rock advertised to be on the show.