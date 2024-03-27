WWE Star Bayley Shares Screenshot Pitching Damage CTRL To WrestleMania 40 Opponent

After winning the Women's Royal Rumble in January, Bayley was soon betrayed by her Damage CTRL allies, causing her to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40. The storyline continues heating up in anticipation of the major event, and Bayley took it upon herself last night to share a glimpse at how personal the rivalry truly is. Posting to social media platform X, Bayley revealed a text message screenshot of her informing SKY that she had an idea for a stable.

In the texts, Bayley can be seen asking SKY if she would be interested in hearing a pitch, but the screenshot cuts off before the full explanation. The image shows that Bayley sent SKY the text in March 2022, well before the group's surprise debut in July of that year. After initially forming with Bayley, SKY, and Dakota Kai, the group would later add both Asuka and Kairi Sane before giving Bayley the boot.

Another notable aspect of the screenshot is the name of someone in WWE's creative department, which is blocked out by a knife emoji. While it's impossible to say for sure, it's very possible Bayley was referring to Vince McMahon, who was still in charge at the time. After a series of scandals, departures, returns, and a merger, McMahon is gone from WWE – seemingly for good.

It's not yet clear whether Bayley will face SKY on the first or second night of this year's WrestleMania. The show will take place next weekend, April 6 and 7, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bayley will likely need some backup, as she is heavily outnumbered. While Naomi has shown herself willing to team up with Bayley, the former "Hugger" has yet to fully win Bianca Belair over to her side as of the latest "WWE SmackDown."