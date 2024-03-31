Freddie Prinze Jr. Points To Indie & WWE Stars For How Wrestlers Can Use Social Media

As professional wrestling continues to evolve in the 21st century, social media has become an important tool for wrestlers to use in their neverending quest to get over. For actor turned former member of the WWE creative team, Freddie Prinze Jr., it may also be what helps separate the garden variety pro wrestler into those who establish themselves as stars.

Advertisement

Appearing on "The Masked Man Show" last week, the "Wing Commander" was adamant that those in wrestling not using social media more to establish themselves could take a hint from some of the top stars in wrestling, including one of the biggest names currently on the independent wrestling circuit.

"If you're a professional wrestler out there and you're not using it [social media], it's the biggest mistake in the world," Prinze Jr. said. "You can look at it all the way to the top of the game, which is The Rock, all the way to the independents, which is Matt Cardona. And the way that both of these men have been able to use social media, master social media...it's not just tweeting out. You have to get good at it, and you have to watch what other people are doing.

Advertisement

"But Cardona's a brilliant example of getting these indie shows and getting indie wrestlers over. His use of social media is nothing short of masterful, masterful. And he's done such an amazing job with it, and he's created his own sort of corner of the universe, where he literally is the king of it.