AEW Dynamite 3/27/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

One of my most frequent criticisms of AEW is that the majority of their TV matches are poorly structured and poorly paced. Matches frequently go longer than they need to, utilize too many false finishes, and just generally try to do too much. In the case of Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita, however, even I have to admit that both the pacing and the structure of the match was dead solid perfect.

Advertisement

There's a standard formula for a singles wrestling match that gets used a lot: the babyface shines at the beginning, then the heel takes control; the babyface mounts a comeback that fails and ends with the heel taking over again, then the babyface mounts a comeback that succeeds and gets them back in the match, and then you go to the finish, whatever that happens to be. Swerve vs. Takeshita basically followed that formula, but put a distinct AEW spin on it that I appreciated. A lot of formulaic matches get bogged down in the long middle part where the heel is in control. This is where you see a lot of rest holds, the heel just maintaining a side headlock on the babyface for five solid minutes, etc. It's also where you see the big, dramatic moments where the babyface tries to rally back into the fight with the help of the crowd — a time-honored wrestling trope, but also one that involves a lot of slow movement. You don't want any long periods of slow movement with athletes like Strickland and Takeshita, so how do you insert them into the standard match formula?

Advertisement

The answer, in this case, was to change the style of the "heel in control" period. Instead of utilizing rest holds or taunting the crowd or anything like that, Strickland and Takeshita simply structure that part of the match around a series of exchange that Takeshita repeatedly won. From massive forearms to wicked knee strikes to dives to the outside to Takeshita's incredible Blue Thunder Bomb, the match conveyed the heel being in control simply by having him hit big move after big move, rather than getting Swerve in a wristlock or whatever. And the nice thing about this strategy is that it easily informs the rest of the formula. The failed comeback can be Swerve finally hitting a big move of his own (a massive DDT, for example) but then getting shut down by another big move from Takeshita, and when it's time for the actual comeback, Strickland just wins a few of the exchanges in a row, and now we're ready to get into the finishing sequence. Here, that sequence was almost its own story, as Strickland kept trying to hit the Swerve Stomp for the win, only for Takeshita to kick out when he finally nailed it. Swerve was ultimately forced to pull out the JML Driver to finally prevail (love me a super-special even better finisher).

Advertisement

I'm sure it helped that this was a main event match with real stakes on the line, which justified the match's length and structure, and maybe none of this is revelatory and AEW does this all the time. I don't know. All I know is that this time, I noticed it, and was impressed by it. Too often, every match on a given AEW show is trying to be Strickland vs. Takeshita — but when the match actually is Strickland vs. Takeshita, it's pretty damn awesome.

Written by Miles Schneiderman