WWE NXT Star Scrypts Opens Up About Former Circus Career

WWE star Scrypts, formerly known as Reggie or Reginald and whose real name is Sidney Bateman, has been in the wrestling industry for just a few years, having previously led a life as a circus performer. In the past, Scrypts has been open about how he believes his job in the circus helped him avoid a path toward drugs and violence. During a recent appearance on "Grapple Glory" with "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T, Bateman went into further detail regarding his background.

By the age of 6 or 7, Bateman said that he could tell his life was on a downward trajectory. The WWE star said that a youth program that paired him up with an older woman as a mentor helped change his life. Though he was resistant to her help at first, the woman brought Bateman to the circus when he was 11 and, despite not fully understanding what he was witnessing at first, Bateman eventually grew passionate about the tumbling aspects. He then took a 10-week course to teach him the basics of acrobatics.

"We trained for nine weeks and then the 10th week, we put on a show," Bateman said. "That was probably the most fun I've ever had in my life. First time in my life, [at] 11 years old, I was able to be a kid, doing something I actually enjoyed doing. [I] didn't have to worry about no guns, no gangs, no drugs, no violence, no judging or nothing."

