Bully Ray Proposes An Intriguing Match For Piper Niven, If She's Released By WWE

Bully Ray has been known to get people's dander up during the course of his career, especially recently as he voices his opinion weekly on "Busted Open Radio." Recently, however, some of Bully's takes have found him running afoul with injured WWE star Piper Niven, leading to the gears turning in Bully's head over a potential match. On Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully revealed that Niven had been going back and forth with him on social media to co-hosts Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry, and proposed an idea on how to settle the dispute.

"She has been talking a lot of s**t to me," Bully said. "And I told her 'Listen, once your contract expires, and they put you out to pasture, and all you have to look forward to is your future endeavors, you let me know the time, the place, your hometown, your home promotion, and I'd be more than happy to Mafia Kick you in the face, put you through a flaming table, and do the job. And you'll be on your way, toots.'"

Unfortunately for Bully, his co-hosts, particularly Henry, didn't seem to give him the best odds if he and Niven were to face off.

"She would kick your a**," Henry said. "She's in shape...she's in shape man. She's been holding back, she visibly has been holding back. What do you think that she would do if she let loose? Holy hell, she would f**k you up."

Henry's comments only seemed to embolden Bully, who suggested a match between him and Niven would be the talk of wrestling if it ever happened.

"Not only would I wrestle Piper Niven at WrestleMania in a hardcore match, but I'd steal the f*****g show on both nights," Bully said. "End of story."

