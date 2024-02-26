WWE Women's Division Star Reportedly Out With Injury

It was only two months ago that Piper Niven was appearing steadily on WWE TV as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with partner Chelsea Green. Since the duo dropped the titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on December 18, however, Niven's appearances have decreased, with her last match taking place on the February 5 episode of "Main Event." Unfortunately, it appears that will be her last match for the foreseeable future.

Fightful Select reports that Niven is currently dealing with a hand injury that she suffered sometime in January. While the severity of the injury has yet to be confirmed, it's feared by those in WWE that Niven suffered a broken hand, which would keep her out of action for some time. The timeline of Niven's injury suggests she was attempting to work through the injury when she competed on "Main Event," teaming with Green in a losing effort against Natalya and Tegan Nox.

Though not outright stated, Niven's injury appears to have prevented her from competing in any of the Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying matches that took place in February, including the Last Chance Battle Royal on "Raw" last week, which prompted questions regarding Niven's status. Green has continued to work while Niven has been absent, notably making it to the end of the "Last Chance Battle Royal," before being eliminated by the winner, Raquel Rodriguez.

Niven's hand injury will mark the second time the Scottish wrestler will be forced to miss an extended period in the ring over the last two years. She had previously missed four months from October 2022 to January 2023 following an illness, returning during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.