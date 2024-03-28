WWE Star Rhea Ripley's Mt. Rushmore Of Women's Wrestlers Includes These Current Stars

Next weekend, at WWE WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in arguably the biggest match of her career. Ripley recently appeared on "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul ahead of WrestleMania and was asked the perennial wrestling question — who is on her Mount Rushmore of women in WWE?

"I got to put Mami on it," Ripley said, putting herself over first. "I'd probably go Bianca [Belair]. [I] love Bianca. Probably Becky. Right now, we got beef, but I'd go Becky. And my arch-nemesis Charlotte [Flair], probably."

Asked if there are any women that she has been learning from in recent days, Ripley responded by saying there are a lot she could name, as everyone is working incredibly hard. She highlighted Belair once again, stating that she is a performer who excels at the business side of the industry as well as the performance aspect.

"She's so well-spoken and she's so polite and just smart," Ripley continued. "I wish I could articulate things the way she does."

Though they've shared the ring many times, Ripley and Belair have had just one televised singles match — at WWE NXT Takeover: Portland in February 2020. Similarly, Ripley and Lynch have only wrestled once on TV before and it, too, was in NXT. While it hasn't been revealed which night they'll wrestle on, Ripley and Lynch will face off next weekend.

Belair has yet to find an official spot on the card, though it looks likely that she'll be involved in the title match between Bayley and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. As for Flair, she has been dealing with an injury but provided an update in February that stated she was ahead of schedule in her recovery.

