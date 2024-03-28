Maria Kanellis Addresses Her Undisputed Kingdom Absence On AEW Dynamite

Ever since the reveal that Adam Cole was the man behind the devil mask at AEW Worlds End, the Undisputed Kingdom has been a fairly regular part of the company's programming. However, despite her status in AEW/ROH and the fact that she's long been associated with The Kingdom, Maria Kanellis has not been a part of the group as of late. Kanellis took to social media today to comment on her absence from "AEW Dynamite."

"It is what it is," Kanellis wrote. "I always figure out how to make the most of any situation. I was ditzy, lost every match, broke bones, changed companies, [became] pregnant, [got] fired, and 20 years later here I am. Luckily I'm working with two incredibly talented individuals [who] will continue to grow with experience and opportunity. Although I think the Kingdom could have used the help last night."

The AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament continued on last night's "Dynamite," with Mike Bennett (Kanellis' husband) and Matt Taven coming up short against Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta. Bennett and Taven currently hold the ROH World Tag Team Championship, with their last defense taking place on the January 27 episode of "ROH on HonorClub." In the meantime, they have remained active on AEW programming. The duo has teamed with Roderick Strong twice for trios' division victories, as well as competing in a losing effort against Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland.

Despite not being paired up with The Kingdom, Kanellis has been present in ROH. The former WWE star is currently managing Griff Garrison and Cole Karter as the young performers attempt to define themselves in the promotion.