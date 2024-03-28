Video: Swerve Strickland Wants Samoa Joe To Take Pride In Losing AEW Title To Him

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe is set to face Swerve Strickland at Dynasty on April 21. Swerve won the opportunity on Wednesday, defeating Konosuke Takeshita in the main event of "AEW Dynamite," and following the match, Strickland had a message for his Dynasty opponent.

"I've been hit hard, time and time again from some of the best that this industry has ever had, and I get back up," Strickland said on X. "I know what my goal is and I'm gonna fight for it. Body parts dismantled or not, I'm a real one and [Samoa] Joe knows that." Strickland said he was itching to look his opponent in the eye at next week's contract signing, as Strickland believes it will be the first step in fulfilling his destiny to become the first Black AEW World Champion. "Take pride in that. Take pride in the fact that you get to lose your championship to a history-maker, to a living legend, to an upcoming icon," Strickland warned. "Take pride."

EXCLUSIVE! After a hard hitting battle, @SwerveConfident gives @takesoup his props, but sends a warning to @SamoaJoe before they make it official and sign the contract for their #AEW World Championship match at #AEWDynasty NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/jhxEdjH0Ib — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024

Strickland and Joe last faced each other at Revolution, in a three-way match also involving "Hangman" Adam Page. Joe submitted Page to retain his title that night, leaving Swerve feeling there's unfinished business between the two. Joe has been champion since December 30, winning the belt from the company's longest-reigning champion, MJF. Should Swerve defeat Joe on April 21, it will mark Strickland's first singles championship since joining the company in 2022. He had previously been a World Tag Team Champion alongside Keith Lee.