Becky Lynch Lists Match With WWE Hall Of Famer Among Her Favorites

WWE star Becky Lynch has revealed that her match with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is one of her favorite matches of her career. Lynch and Stratus faced each other at Payback last year in a Steel Cage match, where the former got the win.

Advertisement

Lynch, during her appearance on "Rosenberg Wrestling," detailed why that match stands out for her.

"Yeah, no, I love that match. That's going to go down as one of my favorite matches, one of the matches that I'm most proud of," said Lynch.

The "WWE Raw" expanded on why the match is close to her heart, explaining how premium live events offer more freedom than TV shows.

"I felt very, very in it the whole time. I think that's how I measure how good a match is, is how present I feel in it. Sometimes you're thinking about things because you have to think about a lot — it's easier to kind of get lost in the present tense of a match when it's on a pay-per-view because you're not so beholden to advertisements and things like that. You have more freedom in that because usually you have to be thinking about break spots, you have to be thinking about going off-air if you're in the main event on a TV show. With pay-per-view, you get that freedom to breathe and enjoy and be present and that's one of those matches where I really, really felt in it."

Advertisement

She added that her opponent enjoyed the match too, and "The Man" believes the WWE Hall of Famer wants to come back to the company again. Stratus, too, concurs with Lynch's opinion on their match, declaring the contest as one of her favorites of her legendary career, too. It remains to be seen if Lynch and Stratus can run it back once again after the latter recently opened the door for another run in WWE.