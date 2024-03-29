WWE NXT Star Nikkita Lyons Announces New Weekly Show

Despite being sidelined by another injury, Nikkita Lyons has kept herself quite occupied over the last month. In addition to her ongoing rehabilitation at the WWE Performance Center, Lyons has also signaled her plans to explore the non-wrestling role of hosting.

As announced on her Instagram story, Lyons will soon be launching a new weekly show titled "The Lyons Den." While the format and medium of the show have yet to be revealed, Lyons has asked fans to submit their suggestions for conversation topics. In a later Instagram story, Lyons indicated that she'd received hundreds of potential talking points, ranging from her background in the music industry, to health and wellness, to her journey as a professional wrestler.

The WWE Universe last saw Lyons on the January 9 episode of "WWE NXT," in which she took on her former rival Blair Davenport. Lyons returned to "NXT" programming a month before that, having previously been shelved with a torn ACL and meniscus. Unfortunately, Lyons' comeback was short-lived as she sustained another injury that later required surgery.

The nature of Lyons' current injury remains unknown. The "NXT" star, however, has since circled the 2024 Halloween Havoc event, which is typically held in late-October, as a potential date for her in-ring return.

Coming off a run with the Women of Wrestling (WOW), Lyons inked an official contract with WWE in the summer of 2021, later making her company debut against Amari Miller on "205 Live" later that December. Since subsequently joining the "NXT" brand, Lyons has garnered feuds with the likes of Zoey Stark, Toxic Attraction, and the aforementioned Blair Davenport, who, in storyline, caused her ACL injury.