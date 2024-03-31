Becky Lynch Questions The Handling Of CM Punk's WWE Return

CM Punk's WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames shocked the wrestling world, including the company's locker room. While speaking on "The MMA Hour," Becky Lynch revealed that it was kept secret from their peers, which is why her husband, Seth Rollins, was visibly annoyed when Punk entered the arena following the main event. While she acknowledged that WWE officials didn't intend to disrespect the roster, Lynch thinks keeping the controversial star's return under wraps was the wrong way to go about it.

"Consideration should be taken into account. You should have told your top stars, of course, but nobody is going out there going, 'How do I disrespect my top stars? My World Champion. How do I disrespect him?' Nobody is thinking that."

Lynch also recalled where she was at the time of Punk's unexpected comeback and detailed the backstage reaction. Furthermore, she essentially confirmed that Rollins' reaction was genuine at the time.

"I was in Gorilla. There was a fist pound. Then my husband was going crazy by the ring. Then the producers on the headset are going, 'Seth is freaking out.' I'm like, 'Oh no, this going to be a rough night.'"

Punk and Rollins have interacted on WWE television since then, mostly recently on last week's edition of "Raw." They were part of a heated segment with Drew McIntyre that's reportedly received praise backstage, and all three Superstars were reportedly given the go-ahead to dictate the segment how they saw fit.

