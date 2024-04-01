Sami Zayn Says He Always Thought This Fellow WWE Star Was 'Underrated'

WWE underdog Sami Zayn has seen his fair share of performers since signing with the company in 2013. However, he views one wrestler from that era as truly underrated, as he explained during an interview with the "YoJoshMartinez" YouTube channel.

"I've been giving this answer for years and it's kind of hard to say now because he's not really been on television, but I do believe he's still kind of under contract. I've always thought Bo Dallas was really, really, really, really good and never really got his chance to really spread his wings and fly." Dallas and Zayn have shared the ring many times during their WWE careers, with 2013 being the year they interacted the most as they fought for the "NXT Championship" on multiple occasions at house shows.

Zayn hopes that one day Dallas will get the chance to show off his great mind, but it is still unclear when Dallas could return to action. Dallas hasn't been seen on TV since his reported role as Uncle Howdy, who debuted in the company following Bray Wyatt's return in October 2022. However, due to Wyatt's illness in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39 and his eventual passing in August 2023, the Uncle Howdy character was taken off television, and there has been no word on if or when Dallas will return to the company, despite reportedly still being employed by WWE.

