Eric Bischoff Says This WWE Raw Segment Was Clunky 'In A Good Way'

A week after it initially aired, the promo segment on "WWE Raw" between CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins is still creating a buzz across the pro wrestling landscape. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff chimed in on the final episode of his "Strictly Business" podcast and cited the fact that it was different from a traditional, contemporary wrestling promo as making it stand out.

"I thought it was clunky initially," Bischoff said, clarifying that he meant that in a good way. "It was apparent to me in the first 45 seconds that this was odd. It was different than what we're used to seeing. It made me lean in to figure out why I am feeling different about this and it became apparent pretty quickly that these guys are riffing."

Great things can happen when performers are left with wiggle room to be themselves and exercise some creative liberties. While it indeed appeared that McIntyre, Punk, and Rollins' segment was unscripted, Bischoff noted that, surely, they had some guidelines. In his opinion, not all of it was a home run, but the three rivals were able to pull it off in spectacular fashion overall.

"There was some awkwardness in the interaction, which is what led me to believe, 'Okay, this is not typical WWE,' but in a good way. I felt like I was watching live TV as opposed to Disney on Ice in an IMAX theater."