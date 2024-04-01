WWE Shares Q1 2024 Viewership, Ratings Results

WWE is in the midst of a hot streak, and the company isn't being shy about it. Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40 later this week and "WWE Raw" tonight, company officials issued a press release touting recent viewership numbers for its three television shows, specifically highlighting the coveted 18-49 demographic.

According to the company, "WWE SmackDown" is up 15% over this time last year in the P18-49 rating, with the show averaging 892,000 viewers of that demographic in the first quarter of 2024. The series was the top-viewed show on Friday during 11 of the first 12 weeks of the year, and the February 16, 2024 episode of "SmackDown" had the highest rating of any program that entire week.

"WWE Raw" averaged 733,000 viewers from the ages of 18 to 49 in the first three months of this year, and was the top-ranked Monday show on cable in nine of the last 13 weeks. The company highlighted Pat McAfee's return to "Raw" in January, indicating that he was at least partially responsible for a 13% increase in viewership over the previous week.

For "WWE NXT," the company kept things brief, simply stating that the show was up 31% over the first quarter of 2023.

In a statement, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque credited WWE's cast and crew for the ratings success. The press release also included a reminder that all three shows will be moving within the next year. "WWE SmackDown" will head from Fox back to the USA Network while "WWE NXT" leaves USA and joins The CW. As for "WWE Raw," the show will leave cable and join the world of streaming for the first time as it hits Netflix starting in 2025.