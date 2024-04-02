Roman Reigns To Induct Paul Heyman Into WWE Hall Of Fame

After much speculation on who will induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame, it was announced on backstage segment on "WWE Raw" that Roman Reigns will do the honors. As Reigns and Heyman were leaving "Raw," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson questioned where he was going. Reigns said he had to "write the speech," because he would be inducting "The Wise Man."

Heyman has been involved with Reigns and The Bloodline as the Special Council since the summer of 2020 and will head up the 2024 Hall of Fame class ahead of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, due to his closeness to the city following his years running ECW in the 90s. Heyman had previously turned down induction into the Hall of Fame, and recently said he chose to accept this time, due to the "nagging" of his children.

It had been speculated that possibly a former ECW talent could be the one to induct "Paul E. Dangerously," such as Tommy Dreamer, or even someone in WWE Heyman had previously worked with, like CM Punk, as Brock Lesnar is now out of the question. Reigns recently appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss Heyman's induction.

